UPSC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 212 posts across government departments | Check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for direct recruitment to various posts in the Government of India. Interested candidates can apply online through the official portal, upsconline.nic.in, from September 12 to October 2. For posts under the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the application deadline is October 9.
Here are details about the vacancy
Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Anatomy) – 4 vacancies
This post falls under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The pay scale includes Level 11 plus Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The age limit for the post is 40 years for UR/EWS candidates and 45 years for SC candidates.
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Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (General Medicine) – 60 vacancies
The post falls under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Notably, of the 60 vacancies, three are reserved for candidates belonging to the category of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).
Assistant Editor – 2 vacancies
The post falls under the Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines.
Specialist Grade 2 (Junior Scale) – Anaesthesiology – 1 vacancy
Specialist Grade 2 (Junior Scale) – Paediatrics – 1 vacancy
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) takes charge of this post.
Assistant Public Prosecutor – 140 vacancies
Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
Public Law Officer/District Litigation Officer/Law Officer – 4 vacancies
Law and Justice Department, Administration of the UT of Ladakh.
Candidates are required to apply online through the website, upsconline.nic.in.
Candidates are advised to go through the general instructions, profile/module-wise guidelines, and document-upload instructions before starting the application process. All these details are available in the menu bar on the homepage.
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Candidates must submit the requisite information and supporting documents for various claims, such as date of birth, category, and educational qualifications, as sought by the Commission, along with the Universal Registration Number (URN), Common Application Form (CAF), and the fourth module – the post/vacancy-specific module.
Candidates must provide all the required information and documents with the Common Application Form (CAF). Failure to do so may result in cancellation of their candidature for the post.
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