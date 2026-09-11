UPSC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 212 posts across government departments | Check details

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The application window will be open from September 12 to October 2 for most posts, while candidates applying for vacancies under the UT of Ladakh can apply until October 9.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/upsc-recruitment-2026-apply-for-212-posts-across-government-departments-check-details-8522297/ Copy

UPSC) has issued a notification for direct recruitment to various posts in the Government of India. Representational Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for direct recruitment to various posts in the Government of India. Interested candidates can apply online through the official portal, upsconline.nic.in, from September 12 to October 2. For posts under the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the application deadline is October 9.

Here are details about the vacancy

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Anatomy) – 4 vacancies

This post falls under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The pay scale includes Level 11 plus Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The age limit for the post is 40 years for UR/EWS candidates and 45 years for SC candidates.

Also Read | NTA takes big step amid student protest at Jantar Mantar, plans to recruit senior, young professionals through UPSC Pratibha Setu portal

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (General Medicine) – 60 vacancies

The post falls under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Notably, of the 60 vacancies, three are reserved for candidates belonging to the category of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Assistant Editor – 2 vacancies

The post falls under the Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines.

Specialist Grade 2 (Junior Scale) – Anaesthesiology – 1 vacancy

Specialist Grade 2 (Junior Scale) – Paediatrics – 1 vacancy

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) takes charge of this post.

Assistant Public Prosecutor – 140 vacancies

Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Public Law Officer/District Litigation Officer/Law Officer – 4 vacancies

Law and Justice Department, Administration of the UT of Ladakh.

How to apply?

Candidates are required to apply online through the website, upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to go through the general instructions, profile/module-wise guidelines, and document-upload instructions before starting the application process. All these details are available in the menu bar on the homepage.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 news: When and where to check Civil Services Preliminary result name list, candidate’s roll number when announced? Steps inside

Candidates must submit the requisite information and supporting documents for various claims, such as date of birth, category, and educational qualifications, as sought by the Commission, along with the Universal Registration Number (URN), Common Application Form (CAF), and the fourth module – the post/vacancy-specific module.

Candidates must provide all the required information and documents with the Common Application Form (CAF). Failure to do so may result in cancellation of their candidature for the post.