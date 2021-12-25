New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment on the posts of Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Engineer, Junior Time Scale, Administrative Officer and Assistant Professor. The interested candidates apply via online mode at upsc.gov.in latest by 13 January 2022. As per UPSC, there are a total number 187 vacancies. Interested candidates can find more informational on upsc.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 Out on upsc.gov.in | Check Steps to Download

According to the notification, there are two vacancies for the post of assistant commissioner, 157 vacancies for the post of assistant engineer, 17 vacancies for the post of junior time scale , nine vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer and two vacancies f0r the post of Assistant Professor.

Eligibility criteria for application and filing process

The candidates holding the qualification of bachelor’s/post graduate in the relevant field from a recognized University.

Candidates should note that they would be on a probation period.

The application process has started for the post and interested candidates can apply of the official website of UPSE upsc.gov.in.

For filing application form, the application fee is Rs 25.

SC, ST, PwBD, Women candidates have to pay no application fee.

Candidates have to submit documents such as Date of Birth, Image, Signature, Education Certificates, and others.

It is to be noted that selection process for the posts would consist of an interview, during which candidates have to produce hard copies of their documents.