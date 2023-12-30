By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UPSC Recruitment Results Finalized During November 2023; Check Complete List
The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post.
UPSC: The Recruitment Results have been finalized by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) during the month of November 2023. The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post. Applications of other candidates were duly considered but it has not been possible to call them for the interview/recommend them for the post.
