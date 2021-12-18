New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the final list of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I)-2021 exams. The merit list comprises 517 shortlisted candidates who qualified the written exam conducted by the UPSC on April 18, 2021, and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of NDA for the 147th Course and Naval Academy for

For detailed information regarding the date of commencement of the courses, candidates can visit the websites of the Ministry of Defence — www.joinindianarmy.nic.in: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and

“The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and not to UPSC,” the notification said. In case, there is any change of address, the candidates must intimate directly to the Army Headquarter.

How to access the list of shortlisted candidates

Visit UPSC website at https://www.upsc.gov.in.

Go to What’s new and click on link: “Final result National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021

A new window will open with a PFD attachment

Download the attachment and check your name of the list

UPSC has, however, notified that marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.