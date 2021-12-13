New Delhi: The Union Public Services Commission has announced the final Result of Indian Economic Service or Indian Statistical Service Examination-2021 on Monday. The candidates who have announced the results can now check the results on the official website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. To recall, the examination was held by the Union Public Service Commission from 16 to 18 July, 2021.Also Read - UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Apply For 19 Assistant Commandant Posts on upsc.gov.in Before Dec 21

"The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and till clarifies the provisional status of these candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of final result."

"UPSC has a 'Facilitation Counter' near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information or clarification regarding their examination or recruitment on the working day between 10.00 hrs. to17.00 hrs in person or over telephone nos. 011-23385271 / 23381125. Result will also be available on the UPSC web site i.e. www.upsc.gov.in Marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publciation of the result." the official statement read.

