Home

Education

UPSC Result Released: Four Girls In Top 4

UPSC Result Released: Four Girls In Top 4

UPSC Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Candidates can check their results on the official website upsc.gov.in. Girls were a

UPSC Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Candidates can check their results on the official website upsc.gov.in. Girls were ahead in the top 4 in this exam, out of which Ishita Kishore made it to the top one.

The second position was secured by Garima Lohia and the third position was secured by Uma Harti N. Smriti Mishra stood fourth and Gehana Navya James stood fifth. The marks of the candidates will be released approximately 15 days after the declaration of the result.

You may like to read

THE NUMBER OF CANDIDATES WHO QUALIFIED

Trending Now

A total of 933 candidates have been selected for the final result. Of these, 345 candidates are from unreserved, 99 EWS, 263 OBC, 154 SC, and 72 ST categories. A reserve list of 178 candidates has also been prepared. 180 candidates have been shortlisted for the selection of IAS posts.

NAMES OF SELECTED TOP 10 CANDIDATES

Ishita Kishore Garima Lohia Uma Harti N Smriti Mishra Mayur Hazarika Jewel Navya Gems Wasim Ahmed Anirudh Yadav Kanika Goyal Rahul Srivastava

RECRUITMENT FOR 1011 POSTS

The UPSC conducted personal interviews of Civil Services 2022 candidates in three phases, the third and final phase ended on May 18, 2023. As per the Civil Services Mains 2022 Result declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), around 2,529 candidates who qualified in the Civil Services Preliminary and Main examination were called for interviews.

UPSC has recruited 1011 posts including IAS and IPS under Civil Services Examination 2022.

UPSC Result, UPSC, Union Public Service Commission, Civil Services 2022, IAS, IPS, Civil Services

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES