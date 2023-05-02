Home

UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2023 Declared On upsc.gov.in; Check All Details Here

UPSC Results 2023: The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the UPSC NDA 1 and NA 1 Result 2023 for written exam on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Results 2023: The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) today declared the National Defence Academy, UPSC NDA 1 Result 2023 and Naval Academy, NA 1 Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the written test of both the exams can check the UPSC NDA 1 Result 2023 and UPSC NA 1 Result 2023 on official website – upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Results: How to Download UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2023

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, visit the “What’s New” section. Click on the link that reads, “Written Result National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023.” The UPSC NDA 1 Result PDF will be displayed on the screen. Scroll the PDF to check your roll number. Download the UPSC NDA 1 Result PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to appear for the UPSC NDA 2023 and UPSC NA 2023 interview round conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB). The mark sheets of the candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC’s official website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result.

“In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result,” an official notification read.

“The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. Incase of any query/ / Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.”

