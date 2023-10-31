Home

UPSC Success Story: 2 Sisters Who Cleared Civil Services In The Same Year, Know Their Story To Get Inspired

UPSC Success Story of two Delhi sisters, Ankita Jain and Vaishali Jain, who cleared the UPSC Exam in the same year with AIR 3 and AIR 21 respectively..

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is one of the toughest entrance examinations in the country, and also one of the most prestigious ones. Thousands of candidates apply for these papers, with the intention to clear the tough process and get into government services but only about 25 percent of them qualify. This is the reason that candidates who crack UPSC are considered extremely sharp and this is a matter of pride for the candidate’s family and entire city. Every year’s aspiring candidates seek inspiration from the successful candidates and how they had prepared for their examinations, what their schedule was like. Today, we are talking about two sisters from Delhi, who sat for the exam together and also passed with flying colours, in the same year. Know the UPSC Success story of Delhi Sisters Ankita Jain and Vaishali Jain..

We are talking about Ankita Jain and Vaishali Jain from New Delhi, who cleared UPSC CSE 2020, i.e. in the same year. In her second attempt that year, Vaishali Jain secured AIR 21 and her sister Ankita Jain secured AIR 3 in her fourth attempt. It was tougher for the two sisters as this was during the pandemic and both of them had contracted the dangerous Corona Virus.

Hindrances ‘IAS Sisters’ Faced During Their Preparations

As mentioned earlier, both Ankita and Vaishali Jain had Covid-19 just before the exams making their family very anxious but the sisters were very brave. Ankita Jain initially made an effort in 2017 but was unsuccessful and is now stationed in Mumbai, as an Indian Audit and Accounts Service Officer. Ankita is now married to Abhinav Tyagi, an IPS Officer in Maharashtra.

Vaishali, her younger sister was also unable to clear the Prelims in the first attempt; Vaishali Jain is BTech Graduate from Delhi Technological University (DTU) where she was a gold medalist. After her BTech Vaishali did her MTech from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and is also a gold medalist here; as she was doing her engineering, Vaishali studied engineering for half a day and civil for the other half.

