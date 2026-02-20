Home

UPSC Success Story: Lived like a monk, isolated herself, gained 45 kilos, Meet IAS Officer who cleared the Civil Services exam in third attempt, her name is.., husband is..

After completing her Class 12th, Pari Bishnoi went to Delhi to pursue her undergraduate studies at the University of Delhi’s Indraprastha College for Women.

UPSC Success Story: The Union Public Service Commission will close the Civil Services examination registration process on February 24, 2026. Candidates can fill up the UPSC CSE application form at https://upsconline.nic.in/. The UPSC CSE examination is considered one of the toughest competitive examinations in the country, with over lakhs of aspirants appearing for the exam. It requires hard work, dedication, patience, and focus to clear the UPSC exam.

Who is this IAS Officer who once lived like a monk, isolated herself, and gained 45 kilos?

Each year, the success story of several IAS, IPS, and IFS officers goes viral on social media platforms. These success stories act as a catalyst for appearing students to renew their hope and motivation to clear the exam with top-scoring marks. One such civil servant whose success story is going viral is IAS Pari Bishnoi. It is reported that she cleared the UPSC exam at just 24 years old.

How did she manage to clear the UPSC exam?

IAS Pari Bishnoi hails from Rajasthan’s Bikaner. According to the TV9 report, she was born on February 26, 1996. Speaking about her family members, her father, Maniram Bishnoi, is a lawyer. While her mother, Sushila Bishnoi, serves as a GRP station officer in Ajmer. This fostered a learning environment at home from childhood. If media reports are to be believed, then IAS Pari Bishnoi is the first woman IAS officer in her Bishnoi community. She completed her schooling at St. Mary’s Convent School in Ajmer. She obtained 91 per cent in her class 10th examination and 89 per cent in her class 12th exam, respectively.

What was her UPSC CSE rank?

After completing her Class 12th, Pari Bishnoi went to Delhi to pursue her undergraduate studies at the University of Delhi’s Indraprastha College for Women. She also earned a master’s degree in political science from MDS University in Ajmer. Media reports suggest that she qualified for the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) examination. In 2019, she cleared the UPSC examination on her third attempt with an All India Rank (AIR) 30 in the UPSC CSE exam. While throwing light on her preparation strategy, she took to Instagram and wrote, “The real victory is when you ‘DON’T QUIT’ If you’re in a dark place right now – You’re not stuck. You’re not broken. You can change your life. Its completely in your own hands.”

In the short clip uploaded with the caption above, Bishnoi started to live a disciplined life, lifting weights, eating healthy, and was committed to personal discipline to regain her self-confidence. As per the video, she stated that she failed the first attempt in 2019 and so moved back to a small town in Rajasthan. She isolated herself, shut out the world. Her only escape was stress eating. She gained 45 kilos and felt heavy both physically and emotionally. Then, suddenly, a phone call changed. And since then, she decided to fight. She took a proper, balanced diet while maintaining a workout schedule.

Whom did she marry?

She married to Bhavya Bishnoi, an MLA from Haryana and the youngest grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, as well as the son of BJP member Kuldeep Bishnoi.

