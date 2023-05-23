By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Meet Ishita Kishore, Economic Graduate And Sports Enthusiast, Who Topped UPSC 2022
UPSC Topper: A graduate in economics, Ishita Kishore completed her degree from prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University.
UPSC Final Exam Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. As per the UPSC results, Ishita Kishore emerged as topper and Garima Lohia came second, Uma Harathi became the third topper. Interestingly, the first four toppers are women candidates this time.
Out of total 933 candidates, 613 men and 320 women candidates were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services.
Who is Ishita Kishore?
A graduate in economics, Ishita Kishore completed her degree from prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University. After finishing her studies, Ishita ventured into the professional world, joining Ernst & Young, where she contributed to their risk advisory department.
Along with academic and professional accomplishments, Ishita has also showcased remarkable athleticism and actively participated in various sports activities. She has been an active sportsperson as well. A Greater Noida resident, Ishita is an alumna of Air Force Bal Bharti School and SRCC in Delhi.
Journey Of Excellence
Talking to ANI, Ishita Kishore said one has to be disciplined and sincere to be able to achieve this.
#WATCH | Ishita Kishore, who has secured 1st rank in UPSC 2022 exam, says, "One has to be disciplined and sincere to be able to achieve this." pic.twitter.com/YKziDcuZJz
— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023
In an interview to Aajtak, Ishita said she is getting a lot of phone calls now after success in the UPSC. She said it was her third attempt and she has worked really hard and it has been a long journey for her.
#WATCH | UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 topper Ishita Kishore says it's important to "constantly re-evaluate your strategy" to succeed pic.twitter.com/I6EhJs3rtK
— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023
Family Background
She hails from a family with a strong military background. Ishita’s father being an Indian Air Force officer, she developed a deep-rooted passion for serving the nation.
After getting two years of work experience at Ernst and Young, Ishita felt that her heart was set on pursuing a career in the civil services and then took the decision to shift her focus toward the UPSC exams showcased her commitment to public service and her determination to make a difference.
