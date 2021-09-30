Last year, an aspirant secured 212 marks in the interview round of the UPSC exam- the highest so far. This year, Dr. Apala Mishra broke the record by scoring 215 marks. Dr. Apala Mishra secured the ninth rank in the UPSC exam after she cracked it this year on her third attempt.Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Marks Released, Check Toppers Scores at upsc.gov.in

As for how she set the new record in the UPSC civil services examination, she explained that in the interview round of 40 minutes, she answered almost all the questions. She said, 'Although I was a little nervous before the interview round started, but used my self-confidence as a winning tool and gave the interview.'

Apala, who has now become a household name as a UPSC topper, said the interview round is important because it checks your personality skills as well as presentation.

Apala also shared some tips on how to ace the exam:

Do the numbering wisely

Do not panic have faith in what you have prepared

Apala said that since his father was in the army, she had to prepare for it with much zeal. For many hours, she used to take information about the army from her father and understood things related to it.

Apart from this, she also got help in learning literature from her mother Alpana Mishra, who is a Hindi story writer as well as a professor of Hindi in Delhi University.

Apala wants to serve India by making a better policy abroad. In the initial phase of her career, she studied BDS, but later she got an idea to prepare for civil services to serve the country at the global level.