Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy Invites Application For Free UPSC CSE Coaching

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy Application Form 2023: Interested UPSC aspirants can fill up the JMI RCA Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website at jmicoe.in.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy Invites Application For Free IAS coaching.(Photo Credit: IANS)

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy Application Form 2023: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is inviting applications for Free Coaching for the preparation of Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) Examination-2023-2024 from Minority, SC, ST, and Women candidates. Interested UPSC aspirants can fill up the JMI RCA Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website at jmicoe.in. The last date for the submission of the online application form is May 25, 2023.

Candidates will be allowed to edit the application form between May 27 to May 29, 2023. The university will conduct an entrance examination for the selection of candidates on June 11. The result of the written examination will be declared on July 10. The entrance test will be held at ten centres- Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, and Malappuram (Kerala).

JMI RCA Application Form 2023: DIRECT LINK

JMI RCA Application Form 2023 Notice

The written test will comprise of General Studies(objective type only)in UPSC’s model (only n English/Hindi/Urdu)and Essay writing in English/Hindi/Urdu to test the candidate’s knowledge of general awareness, critical thinking, logical thinking, reasoning and comprehension and written communication. The total duration of the examination will be three hours comprising two hours for General Studies and one hour for essay writing.

JMI RCA Application Form 2023 – Highlights

The test series(Prelims)will be held during January 2024 to April 2024. The test series(Main)will be held during June 2024 to September 2024. Only those candidates who have already completed their graduation and are eligible to apply for the Civil Services Examination 2024 need to apply for the RCA -JMI Entrance test. Information about eligibility, test centres, and other details are available at https://www.jmi.ac.in and http://jmicoe.in.

