Jamia RCA Registration Date Extended; Exam on June 18. Official Notice Inside

Jamia Millia Islamia RCA Application Form 2023: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University will conduct an entrance examination for the selection of candidates on June 18, 2023.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy Invites Application For Free UPSC CSE Coaching.(Photo Credit: IANS)

Jamia Millia Islamia’s RCA Application Form 2023: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the last date to fill up the applications for free coaching for the preparation of Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) Examination-2023-2024 from Minority, SC, ST, and Women candidates. According to the revised schedule, the last date to the last date to fill up the JMI RCA Application Form 2023 is June 5, 2023.

Eligible candidates can fill and submit the JMI RCA Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website at jmicoe.in. “In continuation of the office notification dated 18.04. 2023, all the aspirants of Civil Services Coaching porgramme 2023 are hereby informed that the Entrance Test of Residential Coaching Academy(RCA) has been rescheduled,” the University in an official notification said.

All those candidates, who have submitted the application form within the stipulated time, will be given an opportunity to edit their application form. They will be allowed to edit the application form on June 6, 2023.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s RCA Application Form: Check Schedule Here

Online application live on April 20, 2023 Last date for submission of the application form: June 5, 2023 Reopening of the portal for editing the application form: June 6, 2023 Test: June 18, 2023 Paper-1: General Studies(Objective Type Only): 10 am to 12:00 PM Paper-II Essay: 12:00 to 1:00 PM Result of Written Test(tentative): July 18, 2023 Interview(Tentative): 22 July to 12 August 2023 Final Result(Tentative): 10 August, 2023 Last date for completion of admission: August 20, 2023

JMI RCA Exam Date

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University will conduct an entrance examination for the selection of candidates on June 18, 2023. The available seats are 100. Hostel accommodation is compulsory and will be provided to all the admitted students. In case of shortage, hostel seats may be piloted strictly based on merit determined by the entrance test. For more details, check the detailed notification shared on the University’s website.

