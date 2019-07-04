UPSEE 2019: The results of the first round seat allotment of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 was released by Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) at around 5 pm on the official website. Therefore, candidates who had applied for the admission through UPSEE can check the results at the official website, i.e., upsee.nic.in.

(Also Read: UPSEE Counselling 2019)

Follow the steps below to check the First Round Seat Allotment Result of UPSEE 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSEE- upsee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link in the homepage which says, “UPSEE first allotment list.”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Now enter all the necessary details including your UPSEE roll number.

Step 5: Click on the submit button after which the first allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Notably, the second round of seat allotment will be announced on July 15, 2019.