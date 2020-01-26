UPSEE 2020 Examination: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) will begin on January 27, Monday. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website- upsee.nic.in. till March 15. The examination will be conducted on May 10, 2020.
UPSEE 2020 examination will be held by the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). AKTU conducts the entrance examination (UPSEE) for admissions into the degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges of the state.
Take a look at the complete schedule here
|Event
|Schedule
|Online Application for UPSEE 2020
|27th Jan 2020 1400 hrs to 15th Mar 2020 2359 hrs
|Online Correction of Application
|16th Mar 2020 1400 hrs to 03rd Apr 2020 2359 hrs
|Online Availability of Admit Cards
|27th Apr 2020 1400 hrs to 10th May 2020 1700 hrs
|UPSEE 2020 Examination
|10th May 2020