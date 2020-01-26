UPSEE 2020 Examination: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) will begin on January 27, Monday. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website- upsee.nic.in. till March 15. The examination will be conducted on May 10, 2020.

UPSEE 2020 examination will be held by the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). AKTU conducts the entrance examination (UPSEE) for admissions into the degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges of the state.

Take a look at the complete schedule here