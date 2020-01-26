UPSEE 2020 Examination: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) will begin on January 27, Monday. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website- upsee.nic.in. till March 15. The examination will be conducted on May 10, 2020.

UPSEE 2020 examination will be held by the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU).  AKTU conducts the entrance examination (UPSEE) for admissions into the degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges of the state.

Take a look at the complete schedule here

EventSchedule
Online Application for UPSEE 202027th Jan 2020 1400 hrs to 15th Mar 2020 2359 hrs
Online Correction of Application16th Mar 2020 1400 hrs to 03rd Apr 2020 2359 hrs
Online Availability of Admit Cards27th Apr 2020 1400 hrs to 10th May 2020 1700 hrs
UPSEE 2020  Examination10th May 2020