UPSEE third round seat allotment result 2020: The third round seat allotment result of UPSEE counselling has been declared at the official website- upsee.nic.in. The first and second allotment result declared October 27 and November 7 respectively.

Students who want to accept the seat allotted can report the same online by uploading required documents and paying fees. They need to confirm their admission by November 17 and pay the seat allotment fee by November 18.

How to check UPSEE 3rd round seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website– upsee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Accept/ reject seat.