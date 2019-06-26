UPSEE UG Counselling 2019: The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination Counselling 2019 is expected to commence on Wednesday, i.e., June 26, as per the official notification. Candidates who attempted the UPSEE 2019 are requested to register for counselling on the official website,i.e., upsee.nic.in.

Check the important dates of UPSEE Counselling 2019 here:

1) Opening date of Registration: June 26, 2019.

2) Closing date of Registration: July 2, 2019.

3) Starting date of Document Verification: June 27, 2019.

4) Closing date of Document Verification: July 3, 2019.

5) Starting date of Choice Locking: June 29, 2019.

6) Last date for Choice Locking: July 4, 2019.

7) Starting date of Seat Allotment: July 4, 2019.

8) Date of Payment of Seat Confirmation: July 4, 2019, to July 7, 2019.

9) Beginning date of academic session: July 27, 2019.

Candidates are advised not to register as soon as possible and wait till the closing date. Besides, they are advised to carry all the requisite documents with them on the counselling day.

About UPSEE:

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination is a screening test which is held to admit candidates to the various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by Abdul Kalam Technical University and other institutes based on Uttar Pradesh.