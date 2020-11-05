Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has revised the UPSEE 2020 Counselling Round 2 Schedule. The candidates who are eligible for the counselling can visit the official website to complete the choice filling procedure. The candidates must note that the choice filling for round 2 of UPSEE 2020 counselling has been extended until 1 PM on November 6, 2020. Also Read - Remembering 'India’s Missile Man': Tributes Pour in For Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on His 5th Death Anniversary

According to the revised schedule released, the Seat allotment for Round 2 of the Counselling will be released online tomorrow – November 6, 2020. The seat allotment is expected to be released by 8 PM today.

The candidates can complete the Round 2 Counselling registrations through the link provided on the official website – upsee.nic.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can complete the process:

Step 1: Visit the UPSEE 2020 official website

Step 2: Click on the UPSEE 2020 choice filling link provided

Step 3: Enter the details in the UPSEE 2020 choice filling link

Step 4: Click on the final submission tab

According to the schedule released on the official website of UPSEE 2020 candidates can complete the choice freeze/ float option and Payment of Seat Confirmation from November 6 to 10, 2020.