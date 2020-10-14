UPSEE Result 2020: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU, has announced the UPSEE result 2020 on its official website upsee.nic.in. All those who appeared for the UPSEE MTech, MPharm, MArch, MDes, and MURP entrance tests are requested to visit the aforementioned website and check their results.

Students must note that results for subjects Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP),

Master of Design (MDes) have not been announced yet.

Know here steps to check UPSEE Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MTech, MPharm, MArch, MDes, and MURP entrance test results link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Steo 5: Click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen