Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on Friday released the exam date of the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment examinations. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can check the notice on the official website. According to the notice, the UP TGT exam will be held on August 7 and 8 while the PGT exam on August 17 and 18, 2021.
Here are some of the important details of the examination:
- The last date to register for the UPSESSB TGT, PGT 2021 examinations was extended from May 5, 2021, to May 15, 2021.
- To recall, the last date to apply for UPSESSB TGT, PGT 2021 exam was on April 15, 2021 earlier, however, it was extended to April 25, 2021, and again extended to May 5, 2021, and the last date has further been extended till May 15, 2021.
- The candidates who are interested and eligible are advised to visit the official website of the Board – upsessb.org – to get the latest updates on the UP PGT TGT exams.
- For TGT: Candidates must possess Intermediate with Graduate Degree in relevant subject and B.Ed./ BTC
- For PGT: Candidates should possess Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed.
- 12603 posts of TGT and 2595 posts of PGT are to be recruited.