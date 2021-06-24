Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on Friday released the exam date of the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment examinations. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can check the notice on the official website. According to the notice, the UP TGT exam will be held on August 7 and 8 while the PGT exam on August 17 and 18, 2021. Also Read - Bus Overturns at Yamuna Expressway, Over 30 People Injured; Few Critical

Here are some of the important details of the examination: