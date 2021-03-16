Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released a new notification of over 15,000 vacancies for the position of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on upsessb.org. Candidates interested in applying for the positions can apply on the official website i.e. pariksha.up.nic.in. The recruitment process for the positions begins on March 16, 2021, and the last date to register for the same is April 11, 2021. Also Read - DSSSB JE Tier 2 Admit Card 2021 Released: Check How to Download And Other Details; Direct Link Here

In the latest notification, the UPSESSB has announced total of 15198 vacancies, out of which, 12,603 vacancies are for trained graduate teachers and the remaining 2595 vacancies are for post-graduate Posts. The recruitment advertisement was earlier published on November 29, 2020, but was cancelled due to certain reasons.

Important Dates:

Starting Date to Online Registration (Part I) and Fee Payment: 16-03-2021

Closing Date for Online Registration (Part I): 11-04-2021

Last Date for Online Fee Payment: 13-04-2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Applications (Part II): 15-04-2021

Educational Qualification:

To apply for the position of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), a candidate should be an Intermediate with Graduate Degree in relevant subject and B.Ed./ BTC. And, for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), candidates should possess Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed.

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the position should not be below the age of 21 years.

How to apply:

To apply for the relevant positions, here’s the direct link to the official website of the UPSESSB: https://pariksha.up.nic.in/Agencies.aspx?uTVe3S4xVOs1PaOekpDaJg==

For more details on the positions, interested candidates are requested to visit the official website of the UPSESSB.