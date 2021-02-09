The aspirants who are eagerly waiting for UPSESSB TGT PGT job notification, we have some important news for you. According to the latest reports, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) is almost done with the new portal for UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021 and the teacher recruitment 2021 notification for 15508 vacancies will be out soon on the new website. Also Read - UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019 Released, Check at upsessb.org

As per the reports, the new website for UP TGT PGT 2021 is expected to release next week. The candidates who are preparing for the job vacancies can visit the official website of UPSESSB (upsessb.org) to get the latest updates. Also Read - UPSESSB TGT PGT Result 2017 Released Now, Steps to download result at upsessb.org

Earlier, UPSESSB had released UP TGT PGT Recruitment notification announcing 12913 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers and 2595 vacancies for Post Graduate Teachers. Separate notifications with Advt No. 01/2020 (UP TGT) and Advt No. 02/2020 (UP PGT).

The online registrations started from October 29, 2020, at upsessb.org.

The previous notification for UP TGT PGT recruitment was scrapped due to several reasons.

Candidates who have already registered themselves for the UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021 have to re-register. They have to follow all the procedure of registration and submission of application form once again. However, the such candidates must note that will be exempted from the application fee submission as they have already paid the fees.

Those who have not submitted their UP TGT PGT application form should first register themselves with the new portal for UPSESSB TGT PGT recruitment. Moreover, the new notification for UPSESSB will release in the New website for UP TGT PGT Recruitment.