UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: The aspirants who are eagerly waiting for UPSESSB TGT PGT job notification, we have some important news for you. The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board(UPSESSB) will soon release a recruitment notification for various posts on its official website, upsessb.org. According to the reports, the UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 notification is likely to release on January 15, 2022.

As per the reports, the Board will hire eligible candidates for over 5000 TGT, and PGT posts. Applicants can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details, once the notification is released.

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will release: January 15, 2022.

The Last date for submission of online application: to be issued soon.

Vacancy Details

TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)

PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for Trained Graduate Teacher(TGT) Posts should have a Graduation Degree in the concerned subject along with B.Ed. or any other training certificate. Candidates applying for Post Graduate Teacher(PGT) posts, should have a Post Graduation Degree in the concerned subject along with B.Ed. or any other training certificate.

Age Limit and Selection Process

Candidates applying for the posts should not be less than 21 years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written tests and academic records.

How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the above posts through the official website, http://www.upsessb.org/. Candidates can apply online once the notification is released.