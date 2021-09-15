Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC has announced the Exam Date for Lower Subordinate mains exam. The candidates who have qualified for the mains examination can visit the official website of the commission i.e. upsssc.gov.in to get more details. The candidates must note that the exam would be held on October 21, 2021 in two sessions from 10 am to 11:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.Also Read - Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy For 10th Pass, Apply Now to Get Good Salary

Here are some of the important details about the examination:

UPSSSC lower subordinate recruitment exam is being conducted for 672 posts in various departments of Uttar Pradesh State Government.

UPSSSC 2021 exam would be held for two papers.

The paper 1 is for general reasoning and general students whereas; paper 2 is for general science or arithmetic and general Hindi.

The prelims exam was held on June 26, 2021.

As per prelims result, a total of 15335 candidates were qualified for the mains examination.

The final selection of the candidates would be done on the basis of main exam marks and the interview round.

UPSSSC Exam 2021 would be held in pen and paper mode across the state with strict adherence to COVID 19 protocols.

UPSSSC Exam 2021 would be held in pen and paper mode across the state with strict adherence to COVID 19 protocols.

The candidates must also note that the admit card in due course of time. For more updates on UPSSSC Exam Date 2021, candidates must visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.