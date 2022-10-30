UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Forest Guard. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 6. A total of 701 vacant posts will be filled in the UP Forest Department. Candidates who have qualified PET 2021 are eligible to apply. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility, and other details hereAlso Read - CBSE CTET 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow at ctet.nic.in; Check Fee, Other Details Here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online Application Begins: 17 October 2022.

Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 November 2022

UPSSSC Forest Guard Vacancy

Forest Guard: 701 posts

UPSSSC Forest Guard Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 40 years of age Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Register For 60 Posts at bankofbaroda.in. Direct Link Here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Education Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection procedure from the notification shared below. Also Read - NEET UG 2023 Registration: All You Need to Know About Eligibility Criteria, Other Details Here

Direct Link: Download UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment Notification

UPSSSC Forest Guard Application fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 25 as an application fee.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from October 17, 2022, through the official website upsssc.gov.in.