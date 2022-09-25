UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Forest Guard. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. The registration process will begin from October 17, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is November 6. A total of 701 vacant posts will be filled in the UP Forest Department. Candidates who have qualified PET 2021 are eligible to apply. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility, and other details here.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Result Tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Marking Scheme, Steps to Check Scores Here
UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Opening Date for Online Application: 17 October 2022.
- Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 November 2022
UPSSSC Forest Guard Vacancy
UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here
Education Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection procedure from the notification shared below. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on Sept 28; Here's How to Check at mcc.nic.in
UPSSSC Forest Guard Age Limit
In order to apply for the posts, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 40 years of age. Also Read - West Bengal WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Ends Today at wbmcc.nic.in; Know How to Apply
UPSSSC Forest Guard Application fee
- Eligible candidates are required to pay Rs 25 as an application fee.
How to Apply For UPSSSC Forest Guard Jobs?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from October 17, 2022, through the official website upsssc.gov.in.
- Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in
- Click on the registration link for the forest guard post.
- Fill in the application form,
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.