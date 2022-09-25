UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Forest Guard. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. The registration process will begin from October 17, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is November 6. A total of 701 vacant posts will be filled in the UP Forest Department. Candidates who have qualified PET 2021 are eligible to apply. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility, and other details here.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Result Tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Marking Scheme, Steps to Check Scores Here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening Date for Online Application: 17 October 2022.

Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 November 2022

UPSSSC Forest Guard Vacancy

Forest Guard: 701 posts

UPSSSC Forest Guard Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Education Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection procedure from the notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment Notification

UPSSSC Forest Guard Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 40 years of age.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Application fee

Eligible candidates are required to pay Rs 25 as an application fee.

How to Apply For UPSSSC Forest Guard Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from October 17, 2022, through the official website upsssc.gov.in.