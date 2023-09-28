Home

UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains 2023: List Of Qualified Candidate At upsssc.gov.in

Candidates between the ages of 18 and 40 years can apply for the Gram Panchayat Adhikari. The upper age limit has been relaxed for certain categories.

UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Adhikari.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has finally released a list of shortlisted candidates who have qualified for the Gram Panchayat Adhikari’s Main exam for the year 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Exam 2022 will be able to check out the result on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The latest recruitment drive by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission will be filing out a total of 1468 vacancies for Gram Adhikari.

It must also be noted that the date for the Gram Panchayat Adhikari Main exam will be released on the commission’s official website shortly. Candidates between the ages of 18 and 40 years can apply for the Gram Panchayat Adhikari post. Meanwhile, the upper age limit has been relaxed for certain categories.

As far as the application fee is concerned, applicants belonging to the General, OBC, EW, SC, and ST categories will have to shell out a total of Rs 25 as a registration fee.

In order to check out the eligibility notification, candidates can click here.

As for the official notification, aspirants can visit here.

How To Download The UPSSSC List Of Shortlisted Candidates For The Gram Panchayat Adhikari Exam?

In order to download the list of shortlisted candidates qualified for the Main exam for Gram Panchayat Adhikari, one can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3

Next, click on the link “View shortlisted candidates result for Mains Examination under the advertisement – 01-Exam/2023”

Step 4

Punch in your credentials and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 5

The list of eligibility candidates for the UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains exam will appear on the screen

Step 6

Lastly, do not forget to download the result list and take a printout for future reference

Applicants, who wish to check out the UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains result directly, can click here.

To gather further details, candidates can check out the official website of the UPSSSC.

