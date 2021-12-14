UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2016: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Lucknow has released UPSSSC admit card of Combined Junior Engineer (JE) Exam and Deputy Architect (General Selection) Competitive Examination-2016 on its official website. The exam will be held on December 19, 2021, in two shifts from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.Also Read - LGBRIMH Recruitment 2021: Apply For These Posts on lgbrimh.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2016: How to Download

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, '14/12/2021 . Click here to Download your Admit Card Under the Advt.-28-Exam/2016. Visible up to : 19/12/2021,U.P' , available on the homepage.

Enter your credentials such as Registration No, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), and select Gender. Now enter the verification code.

Your UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2016 for future reference.

Know Exam Pattern and Other Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 489 posts will be filled. Candidates will be hired for the various posts including that of Junior Engineer in Civil / Electrical / Mechanical, Deputy Architect and Technical Assistant Mechanical/ Electrical under various departments of UP such as Irrigation and Water Resources, Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Corporation Limited Lucknow and Department of Groundwater.

The exam will be held in two parts. The first part will consist of Questions related to General Hindi and English, General Intelligence, GK, and Computer Knowledge. The second part will consist of Questions related to Civil Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, semantic, thermal engineering, Irrigation engineering and flood machine and machinery, architect. There will be negative marking. For every wrong answer, 1/4 marks will be deducted.

Click Here: Download UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2016