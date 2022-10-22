UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Assistant. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The registration process is scheduled to begin from November 21, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is December 14. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1262 posts will be filled. To know more about the UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - AP ICET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Reporting Begins Oct 25

UPSSSC Official Website

UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process will begin: November 21, 2022

The registration process will end: December 14, 2022

UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Vacancy

Junior Assistant in Health and Family Welfare: 1148 posts

Junior Assistant in Industry and Enterprise: 114 posts

UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Educational Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process from the detailed notification shared below:

How to Apply For UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Jobs 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from November 21, 2022, through the official website — upsssc.gov.in. For more details, check the notification shared above.