UPSSSC Lekhapal Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Thursday announced the result of the candidates who are shortlisted to appear for the UPSSSC Lekhapal Mains Exam 2022. The candidates who have applied for UPSSSC Lekhapal Recruitment 2022 can check their application status on UPSSSC website upsssc.gov.in. Notably, the UPSSSC said it has received a total of 1390305 applications for the posts of Lekhapal and shortlisted 247667 candidates for the main exam.

All shortlisted candidates need to now pay their main exam fee then only they can appear for the main exam. However, the candidates belonging to unserved and OBC categories are required to appear to fee Rs. 200/ and reserved candidates such as SC/ST should pay Rs. 80/.

The candidates must note that the UPSSSC Lekhapal Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 June 2022.

UPSSSC Lekhapal Result 2022: Here’s How to Check