UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the exam date of the Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022. As per the official notice, the UPSSSC Lekhpal exam 2022 will now be held on July 31, 2022. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 24, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the UPSSSC notice from the official website — upsssc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8085 posts will be filled as Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow. Candidates can download the UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit card, once released, from the official website of the Commission, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online Application begins on: January 7, 2022

The last date to apply: January 28, 2022

Last Date for rectification in application: February 4, 2022

UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains Exam Date July 31, 2022

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: How to Download Notification?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “16/07/2022 विज्ञा0सं0-01-परीक्षा/2022, राजस्व लेखपाल मुख्य परीक्षा (प्रा0अ0प0-2021/02.”

A new PDF document will open on the screen.

Download the UPSSSC Lekhpal exam notice and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written exam. The written exam will consist of 100 marks. The exam will be held for a duration of two hours. For every wrong answer, 1/4 marks will be deducted. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notice issued by the Commission on its official website.