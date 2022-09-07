UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSC) has released the final answer key for the UP Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022, today September 07, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. It is to be noted that the UPSSC Lekhpal Provisional Answer key was released on August 01, 2022. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections if any against the answer key till August 07, 2022.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Out at mcc.nic.in; Registration Begins Sept 15

Direct Link: Download UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022

How to Download UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “22 Advertisement No- 01-Exam/2022, Revenue Accountant Main Examination (P.A.P./2..”

A new PDF Document will appear on the screen.

Download the UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to earlier notification, the UPSSSC Lekhpal exam 2022 was conducted on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The examination was held at 501 centres in 12 districts of the state. Nearly 2.50 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8085 posts will be filled as Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow.