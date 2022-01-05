UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Rajaseva Lekhpal or Accountant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. The online registration process will begin from January 7, 2022. The last date to apply for the post is January 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 8085 vacant posts.Also Read - AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For Professor, Other Posts on aiimsjodhpur.edu.in Before This Date

Important Dates to Remember

Online Application begins on: January 7, 2022

The last date to apply: January 28, 2022

Last Date for rectification in application: February 4, 2022

UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains Exam Date: to be announced soon.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

General: 3271

EWS: 798

OBC: 2174

SC: 1690

ST: 152

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the above posts must have completed Intermediate from UP Secondary Education or equivalent. The candidates must have passed PET Exam 2021.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above posts must be between 18 to 40 years of age.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written exam. The written exam will consist of 100 marks. The exam will be held for a duration of two hours. For every wrong answer, 1/4 marks will be deducted.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS: Rs. 25

SC / ST: Rs. 25

PH (Dviyang): Rs. 25

How to Apply Online

Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. Click on the application link (Note, the link will be active from January 7, 2022) A new login page will appear. Now, Enter the PET registration number and the mobile number. The application form will appear on the screen Fill in the application form by providing the required details. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Save, Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notice issued by the Commission on its official website.