UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 Declared at upsssc.gov.in; Direct Link, Cut-Off Here

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 Link at upsssc.gov.in: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 and UPSSSC Lekhpal Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at http://upsssc.gov.in/.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 Link at upsssc.gov.in: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission(UPSSSC) has declared the result for the Rajaseva Lekhpal Mains examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 and UPSSSC Lekhpal Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. One can check the official website and steps to download the scorecard here.

How to View Your UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission(UPSSSC) at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section. Now, click on the link that reads, “View Your Results.”

Click on the link that reads,”- Click here to View Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Examination (PET- 2021)/02

Visible upto:22/05/2023′.”

Enter your login details such as the candidate's registration number, date of birth, verification code, and gender."

Your UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

This time, a total of 27455 candidates have successfully cleared the examination.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023: Check Cut-Off Here

Unreserved: 75.75

SC: 73.75

ST: 66.50

OBC: 75.75

EWS: 75.75

For more details, check the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission(UPSSSC).

