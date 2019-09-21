UPSSSC lower subordinate services final answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission on Saturday released the revised final answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Lower Subordinate Service Exam. Notably, all those who appeared for the exam can visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Further, the answer key will be available till September 28. Hence, all the students are advised to check it before the aforesaid date.

The other answer key was released on July 31.

Students must note that they will be awarded full marks for a question that was found wrong.

Here is how you can download UPSSSC lower subordinate services final answer:

Step 1: Go on the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘UPPSC lower subordinate staff answer key’

Step 3: A PDF will open.

Step 4: Now, check the answer key. Take a print-out if need be.

The exam was held on July 28. Nearly 600 posts are to be occupied by selected students through this recruitment exam.