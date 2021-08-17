UPSSSC PET 2021 Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 on Tuesday, August 17. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsssc.gov.in.Also Read - UPSSSC PET 2021 Big Update: Commission Releases New Exam Date on upsssc.gov.in | Check Important Details Here

The UPSSSC PET 2021 will be held in offline mode on August 24, 2021 in two shifts — from 10 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 20. As many as 20,73,540 candidates have registered to appear in the examination that will be held in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, as per media reports. Also Read - UPSSSC PET 2021 Notification Released: Check Steps to Register at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Admit Card: How to Download

Go to the official website — upsssc.gov.in Click on PET admit card link Enter registration number, date of birth, gender and the verification code The UPSSSC PET 2021 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout of the same.

UPSSSC PET 2021: Exam Pattern

UPSSSC PET 2021 will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours in a pen and paper mode. The question paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) of 1 mark each. For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks each. Questions will be asked from the topics related to General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Hindi, Elementary Mathematics, Reasoning and others. Also Read - UPSSSC Combined Lower Sub Ordinate Service Result 2016 Declared: Check Result at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download