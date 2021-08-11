UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow will conduct the UP PET Exam on 24 August 2021 (Tuesday). To recall, the UPSSSC PET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on 20 August 2021. The candidates must note that the exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. in Morning Shift from 10 AM to 12 PM and in Evening Shift i.e. from 3 PM to 5 PM.Also Read - UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 190 Posts in Revenue, Home & Other Departments | Check Notification Here

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021

UPSSSC is likely to release the UP PET Admit Cards soon, After the formal announcement, the admit cards will be available on the official website of UPSSSC – upsssc.gov.in.

Here are some of the important details: