UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow will conduct the UP PET Exam on 24 August 2021 (Tuesday). To recall, the UPSSSC PET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on 20 August 2021. The candidates must note that the exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. in Morning Shift from 10 AM to 12 PM and in Evening Shift i.e. from 3 PM to 5 PM.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021
UPSSSC is likely to release the UP PET Admit Cards soon, After the formal announcement, the admit cards will be available on the official website of UPSSSC – upsssc.gov.in.
Here are some of the important details:
- There will be 100 questions of 100 marks.
- The questions will be based on Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Constitution & Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logical Reasoning, Current Affairs, General Awareness, Analysis of 2 unread passages, Graph Interpretation Table and Interpretation Analysis.
- According to the reports, approx 23 lakh 87 thousand 376 candidates have registered to appear in UPSSSC PET Exam 2021
- Out of which 14 lakh 83 thousand 261 candidates have finally submitted their applications.