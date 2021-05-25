Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 notification on its official website. Candidates who are interested and eligible in Group C vacancies can register and pay the application fee at UPSSSC’s official website upsssc.gov.in till June 21. Candidates must note that the last date to make corrections in the application forms is June 28. Also Read - UPSSSC Combined Lower Sub Ordinate Service Result 2016 Declared: Check Result at upsssc.gov.in

Moreover, the candidates who want to apply for PET 2021 must be of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as July 1, 2021. However, the upper age relaxation details available in the notification. Also Read - UPSSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2016 to be released on September 15 at upsssc.gov.in

Eligibility: As per the notification, the applicants must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board. The Commission, however, has kept Intermediate, Bachelor’s and Post-Graduation as an optional qualification. Also Read - UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Admit Card 2016 Released: Download Hall Ticket at upsssc.gov.in

Job Summary

Notification UPSSSC PET 2021 Online Form Available @upsssc.gov.in: Download UP Pre Exam Notification Here Notification Date May 25, 2021 Last Date of Submission Jun 21, 2021 City Allahabad State Uttar Pradesh Country India Organization UPSSSC Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary Functional Other Funtional Area

Application Fee: For the general information, the applicants from General/OBC category will pay the application fee of Rs 185 whereas candidates from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 95. However, Rs 25 is applicable to PwD category candidates.

UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern

Subject Name Total No of Questions Marks Time Indian History 5 5 2 hours Indian National Movement 05 05 Geography 05 05 Indian Economy 05 05 Indian Constitution & Public Administration 05 05 General Science 05 05 Elementary Arithmetic 05 05 General Hindi 05 05 General English 05 05 Logical Reasoning 05 05 Current Affairs 10 10 General Awareness 10 10 Analysis of 2 unread passages 10 10 Graph Interpretation 10 10 Table Interpretation Analysis 10 10 Total 100 100

UPSSSC PET 2021: Here’s how to register for PET 2021