UPSSSC PET Admit Card Download Link: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) examination. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. As per the notification, the UPSSSC PET Examination will be held on October 15 and 16, 2022.

The exam will be held in two shifts. Shift 1 will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the UPSSSC PET Hall Ticket 2022.

Direct Link: Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022

How to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in

You will see a link to download the admit card. Click on the UPSSSC PET Admit Card link.

link. Enter the login credentials such as Registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code.

Your UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission.