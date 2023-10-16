Home

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 Likely Today at upsssc.gov.in; Exam on Oct 28, 29

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), the state organization authorized to conduct civil service examinations, will hold the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 28 and October 29, 2023. Before conducting the examination, the Commission will publish the admit card. As of now, the Commission has not announced the UPSSSC PET admit card release date and time. However, as per media reports, the UPSSSC PET admit card is likely to be released today, October 16. Candidates can download the UPSSSC PET admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card Release Date And Time: How to Check?

The Commission will release the UPSSSC PET admit card soon – upsssc.gov.in. To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and password. In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link which is yet to be active to download the hall ticket.

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download hall ticket for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2023).” You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter the login details such as the application number and password. Your UPSSSC PET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Owing to the UPPSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) being conducted in several parts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared holidays for schools across 35 districts. Schools in 35 districts will remain closed on October 28, 29 as a preventive measure with some of the institutions being allocated as designated exam centres for the UPPSC PET. Candidates who qualify in UPSSSC PET are eligible to appear for the UPSSSC PET Mains exam. For more details, Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

