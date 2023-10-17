Home

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 To Be Out On This Date, READ Notice Here

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 releasing date. The Preliminary Eligibility Test admit card will be released on October 19, 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

