UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 Released: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 on the official website – upsssc.gov.in. If you have appeared in UPSSSC PET Exam on 24 August 2021, you can download PET Answer Key online through a PDF link on the website. For candidates' convenience, we have given the UPSSSC PET Answer Key link below. You may download UP PET Answer Key for Shift 1 and Shift 2 through this link.

In case you have any objection regarding the any answer then you raise objection on official website by login into your account using your Roll Number and Date of Birth. The last date for submitting UPSSSC PET Answer Key Objection is 7th September, 2021.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website of UPSSSC – upsssc.gov.in Click on ‘विज्ञापन संख्या-01-परीक्षा/2021, प्रारम्भिक अर्हता परीक्षा-2021 के अंतर्गत दिनांक 24-08-2021 को सम्पन्न लिखित परीक्षा के मास्टर प्रश्नपत्र देखने तथा मास्टर प्रश्नपत्र के सापेक्ष जारी की गयी उत्तर कुंजी पर आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक (Click) करें’ Download UPSSSC Answer Key PDF Check the answer

UPSSSC PET 2021 Result: What’s next?

UPSSSC PET result shall be announced after analyzing all the objections on the official website. Those who clear the PET Exam 2021 shall be eligible to apply for various posts under UPSSSC. UP PET Score will be valid for one year. UPSSSC had invited application for PET 2021 from 25 May 2021 to 21 June 2021. Lakhs of candidates appeared in the exam in two shifts. As per the candidates who have appeared in the exam, PET was of moderate level, hence higher merit is expected. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates regarding UPSSSC PET 2021.