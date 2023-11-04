Home

UPSSSC PET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in; Here’s How to Check

Download the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 Concludes Today; Know Expected PET Result Date

UPSSSC PET Answer Key Release Date 2023: The Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2023) provisional answer key and result are likely to be released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) anytime soon. Once released, the candidates can access and download the UPSSSC PET Answer Key by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. It is to be kept in mind that the Commission has not officially made any announcement regarding the date and time of the UPSSSC PET result declaration.

The PET result can also be checked on upsssc.gov.in. To check the UPSSSC PET result, applicants can use their application number and date of birth. Once the answer key is released, the commission will enable the link for submitting objections. Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key may raise their objections within the designated timeframe. Valid objections will be taken into account when issuing the final or revised answer key. The UPSSSC PET 2023 results will be determined based on this final answer key.

The Preliminary Eligibility Test is a qualifying exam for various Group B and C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. The competitive examination was held on October 28, and 29 in two shifts – morning and afternoon.

UPSSSC PET Provisional Answer Key 2023 – How to Check Online?

To check the UPSSSC PET Provisional Answer Key 2023 online, follow these steps:

Visit Official Website: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at . Look For Designated Link: Look for the link or section related to the “Provisional Answer Key” for the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam. It is usually found in the “Latest Updates” or “News & Announcements” section.” You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter the login details: You may need to log in using your registration number or other relevant credentials to view the answer key. UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 PDF: Your UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference. Once you have accessed the answer key, you can compare it with your responses to assess your performance in the exam.

Over 20 lakh aspirants are set to appear for the competitive examination. For more details, Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

