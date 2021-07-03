Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the dates of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) 2021. The commission has released a notice on the official website stating that the UPSSSC PET will take place on August 20, 2021. The candidates preparing for the examination can check the notice on the official website. According to the notice, the examination will be held in two shifts. Also Read - UP Unlock: Multiplexes, Cinema Halls, Gyms to Open From July 5, Check New Guidelines Here

As per the reports, 20,73,540 candidates have already applied for the UPSSSC PET 2021. The commission is planning to schedule the main exam in the month of October, after completing the preliminary exam in August.

According to the reports, the decision was made after a meeting between Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mr Yogi Adityanath and the Chairman of the Commission Pravir Kumar. Reportedly, the agenda of the meeting was to discuss how the first phase of UPSSSC PET 2021 will be conducted and how to speed up the process of recruitment for Group C posts.