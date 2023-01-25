Home

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: Know How to View Your UP PET Scorecard at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: All those candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC PET exam can download the UP PET result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will declare the result of the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) anytime soon. All those candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC PET exam can download the UP PET result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. As per the HindustanTimes report, the UPSSSC PET Result 2022 has been declared today, January 25, 2023.

The Commission conducted the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test exam 2022 on October 15 and October 16, 2022. Check step by step guide to download the scorecard here.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD UPSSSC PET Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UPSSSC PET Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and then tap on the Submit button.

Your UPSSSC PET prelims 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Download the UPSSSC PET 2022 prelims result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in UPSSSC PET are eligible to appear for the UPSSSC PET Mains exam. Through this recruitment exam, candidates will be recruited for UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B & C posts.

DIRECT LINK HERE: Download UPSSSC PET Result 2022

Factors on Which UPSSSC PET Cut-Off 2022 Depends?

The number of candidates who applied

The number of aspirants who appeared for the exam

The maximum score obtained by the candidates in the UPSSSC PET exam 2022.

NOTE: Due to heavy traffic on the UPSSSC Official website, students are unable to access the direct link at the moment. For more details, Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.