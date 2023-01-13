Home

UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Soon at upsssc.gov.in; Know How to Check Scorecard

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC PET exam can check and download the UP PET scorecard and result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is likely to declare the result of the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC PET exam can check and download the UP PET scorecard and result by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in.The Commission has conducted the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test exam 2022 on October 15 and October 16, 2022.

Along with the PET result 2022, the Commission is also expected to release the UPSSC final answer key. Candidates who qualify in UPSSSC PET are eligible to appear for the UPSSSC PET Mains exam. Through this recruitment exam, candidates will be recruited for UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B & C posts. Below are the steps through which candidates can check and download the result. Follow the steps given below.

HOW TO CHECK UPSSSC PET Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UPSSSC PET Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and then tap on the Submit button.

Your UPSSSC PET prelims 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Download the UPSSSC PET 2022 prelims result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Factors on Which UPSSSC PET Cut-Off 2022 Depends?

The number of candidates who applied

The number of aspirants appeared for the exam

The maximum score obtained by the candidates in the UPSSSC PET exam 2022.

For more details, Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.