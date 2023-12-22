Home

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), the state organization authorized to conduct civil service examinations, will declare the result for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can download the UPSSSC PET Result 2023 and Preliminary scorecard at . Presently, the Commission has not officially made any announcement regarding the date and time of the UPSSSC PET result declaration. The Preliminary Eligibility Test is a qualifying exam for various Group B and C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. The competitive examination was held on October 28, and 29 in two shifts – morning and afternoon. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UPSSSC PET Result 2023.

