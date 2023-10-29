Home

UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 Concludes Today; Know Expected PET Result Date

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Date And Time: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), the state organization authorized to conduct civil service examinations, will conclude the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) today, October 29, 2023. Following the conclusion of the examination, the Commission is expected to announce the UPSSSC PET Result anytime soon. As of now, the Commission has not announced the UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Date And Time. To access the UPSSSC PET scorecard 2023, candidates can access the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Tentative Date And Time

The Commission will declare UPSSSC PET Result 2023 soon on upsssc.gov.in. The PET is a qualifying exam for various Group B and C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government.

UPSSSC PET Exam Tentative Date And Time

The examination will be held in two shifts – morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin from 10 AM to 12 noon. The afternoon shift will begin from 3 PM to 5 PM.

UPSSSC PET Result Release Date And Time: How to Check?

The Commission will release the UPSSSC PET result soon – . To access the scorecard, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and password. In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link which is yet to be active to download the scorecard.

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at .

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download result for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2023).”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as the application number and password.

Your UPSSSC PET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Over 20 lakh aspirants are set to appear for the competitive examination. For more details, Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Over 20 lakh aspirants are set to appear for the competitive examination. For more details, Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.