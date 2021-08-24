UPSSSC PET, SSC CGL 2021: Amid the waning phase of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India, many competitive exams, that were indefinitely postponed, have been scheduled in the coming days and months. As a result, some of the exam dates have clashed, leaving students and aspirants in a fix. A similar situation happened with candidates from Uttar Pradesh as two of the state’s biggest recruitment exams – UPSSSC PET and SSC CGL exam 2021 – were scheduled for the same date.Also Read - GSECL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 155 Junior Engineer Posts, Salary Upto Rs 39,000. Apply Online at gsecl.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test for Group C posts today, 24 August 2021 after being postponed by four days. More than 20 lakh candidates registered for the UPSSSC PET 2021 which is being held in two sittings on a single day. Also Read - CSIR-NBRI Recruitment: Apply for 10 Vacancies of Junior Secretariat Assistant | Details Here

Meanwhile, today was also the last day for SSC CGL 2021 exam, touted as one of the most important recruitment exams for graduate students. As a result, a lot of candidates complained that they wanted to appear for both exams but could not because the exam dates overlapped. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Haryana Postal Circle Invites Applications For Sports Quota Vacancies. Check Details

Several students, unhappy, took to Twitter demanding a postponement of the UPSSSC PET exam.

#UPSSSC_PET_DATE_EXTEND

UPSSSC PET and SSC CGL exam held on same day and i want to attend both exam. So i want to postpone UPSSC PET exam. — Faishal Ahamad (@FaishalAhamad4) August 23, 2021

#UPSSSC_PET_DATE_EXTEND

Sir @myogioffice please postpone UPSSSC exam because my CGL exam and PET are on 24th Aug. pic.twitter.com/Xba4hfCTPy — Himanshu Singh (@Himanshurnq) August 18, 2021

इस बार apko vote nhi denge hum स्टूडेंट्स kyunki आपने हमारी nhi suni UPSSSC_PET के exam ka jb ki cgl ka date पहले aae thi phir bhi #UPSSSC_PET_DATE_EXTEND @myogiadityanath @aajtak @PMOIndia @UPGovt @CMOfficeUP — kumarimadhuri (@kumarimadhuri1) August 24, 2021

Many candidates have requested the UP government to reschedule the exam for them on some later date.

A similar situation is also taking place with NEET UG 2021, scheduled for mid-September along with several other entrance exams. Students are demanding postponement of the medical entrance test as it is clashing with CBSE private exams, state and national level UG entrance exams.