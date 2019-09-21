UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for 904 vacant posts of Assistant Research Officer Statistics (ARO) and Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UPSSSC ARO 2019 and UPSSSC ASO 2019 at upsssc.gov.in. The application deadline is on October 9.

This recruitment process by UPSSSC is conducted to fill up 904 vacancies in ARO and ASO posts. Of the total vacant seats, 623 seats are reserved for UPSSSC ARO and 281 for UPSSSC ASRO this year.

Note that candidates can make corrections in their application form till October 16, 2019.

UPSSSC Application Fee:

The UPSSSC application fee for candidates in the general and OBC category is Rs 185, for the SC and ST categories candidates is Rs 95 and for physically handicapped students it is Rs 25.

UPSSSC Eligibility 2019:

In order to be eligible to apply for the UPSSSC posts, candidates must hold a G degree in mathematics, commerce, mathematical statistics, statistics, economics or statistics.

Here’s How to Apply For UPSSSC Jobs 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC – upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Notifications/Advertisements’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Now click on ‘Apply’.

Step 4: Enter all your login credentials including your registration number.

Step 5: You can preview before submitting the UPSSSC application form 2019.

About UPSSSC:

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission conducts exams to recruit suitable candidates for the various government posts in the state. This body was constituted as per the provisions of the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission Act, 2014.